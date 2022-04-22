The hacker behind a recent DeFi exploit appears to have forgotten to transfer the stolen funds out of the attack contract.

What Happened: DeFi lending protocol Zeed YEED/USD was the victim of the latest exploit where bad actors managed to extract funds from the protocol by exploiting a vulnerability in the code.

The exploit resulted in the price of YEED crashing to zero and the hacker gaining $1 million in profit.

Blockchain security firm PeckShield pointed out the attacker had not transferred the funds out of the attack contract before calling the “self-destruct” function. Essentially, this means that the stolen cryptocurrency is permanently and irreversibly stuck in the attack contract.

What Else: DeFi exploits are a somewhat common occurrence in the crypto space. Earlier this week, Ethereum ETH/USD based DeFi protocol Beanstalk Farms saw $182 million worth of funds drained from its platform.

The attackers executed a flash loan exploit and made a profit of $80 million. The majority of stolen funds were sent to be laundered through coin mixing tool Tornado Cash TORN/USD, while $250,000 was sent to Ukraine’s crypto donation wallet address.

