Why SkyWest Shares Are Rising

Shares of airline companies, including SkyWest, Inc. SKYW, are trading higher amid strength in the industry following earnings from several peer companies.

SkyWest offers commercial air services in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, SkyWest is trading higher by 7.44% at $33.08. SkyWest has a 52-week high of $53.50 and a 52-week low of $22.78.