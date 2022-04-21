Why JetBlue Airways Shares Are Rising

Shares of airline companies, including JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU, are trading higher amid strength in the industry following earnings from several peer companies.

American Airlines Group Inc AAL shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and guided for a return to profitability in the second quarter… Read More

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported financial results and announced it expects to return to profitability in the second quarter… Read More

JetBlue Airways is a low-cost airline.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, JetBlue Airways is trading higher by 7.01% at $13.96. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week high of $20.88 and a 52-week low of $11.37.