Why Southwest Airlines Shares Are Rising

Shares of airline companies, including Southwest Airlines Co LUV, are trading higher amid strength in the industry following earnings from several peer companies.

American Airlines Group Inc AAL shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and guided for a return to profitability in the second quarter… Read More

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported financial results and announced it expects to return to profitability in the second quarter… Read More

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Southwest Airlines is trading higher by 4.75% at $49.57. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week high of $63.70 and a 52-week low of $36.75.