Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Rising

Shares of airline companies, including Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL, are trading higher amid strength in the industry following earnings from several peer companies.

American Airlines Group Inc AAL shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and guided for a return to profitability in the second quarter… Read More

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported financial results and announced it expects to return to profitability in the second quarter… Read More

Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Delta Air Lines is trading higher by 5.58% at $45.97. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week high of $48.54 and a 52-week low of $29.75.