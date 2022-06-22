This Obscure Stock's 1-Year Return Makes Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Ford And Starbucks Look Trifling

Vertex Energy Inc VTNR is one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., and over the past year has produced marked returns for investors.

In fact, Vertex Energy stock’s one-year return has handily outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and EV stocks over the past year: Tesla Inc TSLA, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Ford Motor Company F and Starbucks Corporation SBUX.

Vertex Energy is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The company provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the U.S.

Among a number of services, Vertex Energy collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators, aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Vertex Energy was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2021 to the present:

Amazon is down from $175.27 to $109.31 for a return of -37.63%

Microsoft is up from $265.51 to $253.80 for a return of -4.41%

Apple is up from $133.98 to $135.62 for a return of 1.22%

Tesla is up from $623.71 to $724.20 for a return of 16.11%

Ford is down from $14.91 to $11.46 for a return of -23.14%

Starbucks is down from $111.85 to $72.81 for a return of -34.90%

And finally, Vertex Energy is up from $7.35 to $11.94 for a return of 62.45%.