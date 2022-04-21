Snoop Dogg Farms Digital Weed In The Metaverse

American rapper Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus are bringing digital weed to the metaverse.

What Happened: In an announcement on April 20, Snoop Dogg and Cordell Broadus (Champ Medici) partnered with mafia-themed metaverse project MOBLAND to farm digital weed.

#420szn Announcement



.@SnoopDogg & @champmedici are joining MOBLAND to farm digital weed



Limited collection of Snoop Dogg digital weed farms

Exclusive content from Champ Medici



Join Snoop & Champ https://t.co/DB5rTE0y1q



The emergence of GameFi 2.0 has begun👀 pic.twitter.com/FVEOfS0xLt — MOBLAND it's #420 szn (@MobLandHQ) April 20, 2022

See Also: HOW TO INVEST IN THE METAVERSE

“NFT 1.0 is about individual character and item, NFT 2.0 is about land and real estate, NFT 3.0 is about business and utility on top of the land and real estate,” said MOBLAND co-founder Roy Liu in a press release.

The weed farms will be part of the NFT 3.0 phase and will mark the start of the platform’s new “grow-to-earn” feature.

“I saw my father play video games my whole life. Cannabis and game controllers live hand in hand with him, that’s why I think it’s no brainer to bring the metaverse and digital weed together,” said Broadus.

MOBLAND expects the collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici will bring digital cannabis and mass adoption to GameFi 2.0.

Price Action: MOBLAND’s native token SYNR SYNR/USD is built on the Ethereum ETH/USD. At press time, SYNR was trading at $0.07727, down 2.23% in the last 24 hours. ETH was trading at $3,099, up 0.37% over the same period.

See Also: Is This Mysterious $17M Ethereum NFT Whale Actually Snoop Dogg?

Photo courtesy: Bob Doran on Flickr