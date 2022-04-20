Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

ApeCoin APE/USD increased by 22.92% to $16.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.61 billion, which is 151.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,631,739,484.00. Circulating Supply: 284,843,750.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

increased by 22.92% to $16.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.61 billion, which is 151.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,631,739,484.00. 284,843,750.00 1,000,000,000.00 Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD is up 10.34% at $6.47. The trading volume for this coin is currently $364.08 million, which is 324.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,416,851,616.00. Circulating Supply: 218,731,315.91 Max Supply: 253,382,656.89

is up 10.34% at $6.47. The trading volume for this coin is currently $364.08 million, which is 324.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,416,851,616.00. 218,731,315.91 253,382,656.89 Zilliqa ZIL/USD increased by 9.48% to $0.12. Zilliqa's current trading volume totals $1.18 billion, a 146.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZIL's estimated market cap is $1,720,745,363.00. Circulating Supply: 14,216,845,913.77 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 9.48% to $0.12. Zilliqa's current trading volume totals $1.18 billion, a 146.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZIL's estimated market cap is $1,720,745,363.00. 14,216,845,913.77 Not Available Monero XMR/USD increased by 5.84% to $269.55. The trading volume for this coin is currently $287.29 million, which is 68.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,867,609,896.00. Circulating Supply: 18,110,231.09 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 5.84% to $269.55. The trading volume for this coin is currently $287.29 million, which is 68.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,867,609,896.00. 18,110,231.09 Not Available EOS EOS/USD rose 5.55% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. EOS's current trading volume totals $1.35 billion, a 225.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,765,680,977.00. Circulating Supply: 991,631,577.54 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 5.55% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. EOS's current trading volume totals $1.35 billion, a 225.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,765,680,977.00. 991,631,577.54 Not Available Convex Finance CVX/USD increased by 5.33% to $29.21. Convex Finance's current trading volume totals $23.03 million, a 6.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CVX's estimated market cap is $1,698,644,396.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 58,129,115.41 Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

increased by 5.33% to $29.21. Convex Finance's current trading volume totals $23.03 million, a 6.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CVX's estimated market cap is $1,698,644,396.00 as of today. 58,129,115.41 100,000,000.00 PancakeSwap CAKE/USD increased by 5.15% to $8.99. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $269.44 million, a 110.74% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,601,043,522.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 289,181,490.16 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD fell 1.31% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 14.95 million, which is 59.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.31% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 14.95 million, which is 59.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00. 0.00 Not Available Stellar XLM/USD declined by 1.3% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $301.24 million, which is 2.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XLM's estimated market cap is $4,980,606,732.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 24,784,221,260.72 Max Supply: 50,001,787,897.13

declined by 1.3% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $301.24 million, which is 2.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XLM's estimated market cap is $4,980,606,732.00 as of today. 24,784,221,260.72 50,001,787,897.13 IOTA MIOTA/USD decreased by 1.25% to $0.67 over the past 24 hours. IOTA's current trading volume totals $45.25 million, a 2.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $1,857,387,669.00. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 1.25% to $0.67 over the past 24 hours. IOTA's current trading volume totals $45.25 million, a 2.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $1,857,387,669.00. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Chainlink LINK/USD decreased by 1.24% to $13.94 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 519.47 million, which is 27.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LINK's estimated market cap is $6,516,855,703.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

decreased by 1.24% to $13.94 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 519.47 million, which is 27.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LINK's estimated market cap is $6,516,855,703.00 as of today. 467,009,549.52 1,000,000,000.00 THORChain RUNE/USD fell 1.23% to $8.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $264.20 million, which is 71.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,696,681,274.00. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

fell 1.23% to $8.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $264.20 million, which is 71.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,696,681,274.00. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 Mina Protocol MINA/USD fell 1.23% to $2.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $66.79 million, which is 21.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,125,095,150.00. Circulating Supply: 467,879,368.84 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.23% to $2.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $66.79 million, which is 21.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,125,095,150.00. 467,879,368.84 Not Available Enjin Coin ENJ/USD fell 1.15% to $1.49 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $209.32 million, which is 28.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ENJ's estimated market cap is $1,395,117,090.00. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.