Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- ApeCoin APE/USD increased by 22.92% to $16.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.61 billion, which is 151.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,631,739,484.00. Circulating Supply: 284,843,750.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD is up 10.34% at $6.47. The trading volume for this coin is currently $364.08 million, which is 324.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,416,851,616.00. Circulating Supply: 218,731,315.91 Max Supply: 253,382,656.89
- Zilliqa ZIL/USD increased by 9.48% to $0.12. Zilliqa's current trading volume totals $1.18 billion, a 146.42% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZIL's estimated market cap is $1,720,745,363.00. Circulating Supply: 14,216,845,913.77 Max Supply: Not Available
- Monero XMR/USD increased by 5.84% to $269.55. The trading volume for this coin is currently $287.29 million, which is 68.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,867,609,896.00. Circulating Supply: 18,110,231.09 Max Supply: Not Available
- EOS EOS/USD rose 5.55% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. EOS's current trading volume totals $1.35 billion, a 225.95% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,765,680,977.00. Circulating Supply: 991,631,577.54 Max Supply: Not Available
- Convex Finance CVX/USD increased by 5.33% to $29.21. Convex Finance's current trading volume totals $23.03 million, a 6.77% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CVX's estimated market cap is $1,698,644,396.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 58,129,115.41 Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
- PancakeSwap CAKE/USD increased by 5.15% to $8.99. PancakeSwap's current trading volume totals $269.44 million, a 110.74% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,601,043,522.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 289,181,490.16 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD fell 1.31% to $0.17 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 14.95 million, which is 59.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- Stellar XLM/USD declined by 1.3% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $301.24 million, which is 2.05% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XLM's estimated market cap is $4,980,606,732.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 24,784,221,260.72 Max Supply: 50,001,787,897.13
- IOTA MIOTA/USD decreased by 1.25% to $0.67 over the past 24 hours. IOTA's current trading volume totals $45.25 million, a 2.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $1,857,387,669.00. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available
- Chainlink LINK/USD decreased by 1.24% to $13.94 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 519.47 million, which is 27.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LINK's estimated market cap is $6,516,855,703.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- THORChain RUNE/USD fell 1.23% to $8.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $264.20 million, which is 71.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE's estimated market cap is $2,696,681,274.00. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
- Mina Protocol MINA/USD fell 1.23% to $2.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $66.79 million, which is 21.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,125,095,150.00. Circulating Supply: 467,879,368.84 Max Supply: Not Available
- Enjin Coin ENJ/USD fell 1.15% to $1.49 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $209.32 million, which is 28.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ENJ's estimated market cap is $1,395,117,090.00. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.