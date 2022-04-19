QQQ
You Can Now Buy A Porsche With Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 19, 2022 11:43 PM | 1 min read

A Baltimore-based Porsche dealership now accepts payments in Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: Porsche Towson partnered with cryptocurrency payments processor BitPay to enable cryptocurrency payments.

Turn your #crypto into precious metal at Porsche Towson. Now accepting Crypto as payment for vehicle purchases. Learn more: https://t.co/g5eD13Y7tS#Porsche #crypto #bitcoin #doge #shib pic.twitter.com/Yj3yO3iIyK

— BitPay (@BitPay) April 19, 2022

In an announcement on Twitter, BitPay said DOGE and SHIB could be used as payment for vehicle purchases, in addition to Bitcoin BTC/USD. Porsche is owned by German automaker Volkswagen AG VWAGY

This isn’t the first time an independent car dealership has opted to include cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Last year, Puerto Rican technology company Bots Inc BTZI enabled local dealerships to accept DOGE for pre-owned Tesla Inc TSLA cars.

Tesla doesn’t directly accept any cryptocurrency for vehicle purchases, given the environmental concerns around mining digital coins. The company has included DOGE as a payment option for merchandise on its website.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE was trading at $0.14, up 1.09% over the past 24 hours. SHIB was trading at $0.00002521, up 0.62% over the same period.

