Why Roku Shares Are Falling Following Netflix's Earnings Report

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 5:13 PM | 1 min read

Several notable names in the streaming and entertainment sector, including Roku Inc ROKU, are trading lower in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX after the company reported first-quarter earnings results and guided for a decline in global streaming paid memberships. 

Netflix reported quarterly earnings of $3.53 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.90. Netflix also reported quarterly sales of $7.87 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $7.93 billion by 1%. 

Netflix sees second-quarter revenue of $8.053 billion, below the analyst consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Netflix also sees EPS of $3.00, below the analyst consensus estimate of EPS of $3.01. Netflix also guided for second-quarter global streaming paid memberships of 219.64 million, which represents a decrease of 2 million from the first-quarter.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku is trading lower by 6.41% at $109.29 in Tuesday's after-hours session.

