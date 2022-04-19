Why Roku Shares Are Falling Following Netflix's Earnings Report

Several notable names in the streaming and entertainment sector, including Roku Inc ROKU, are trading lower in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX after the company reported first-quarter earnings results and guided for a decline in global streaming paid memberships.

Netflix reported quarterly earnings of $3.53 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.90. Netflix also reported quarterly sales of $7.87 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $7.93 billion by 1%.

Netflix sees second-quarter revenue of $8.053 billion, below the analyst consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Netflix also sees EPS of $3.00, below the analyst consensus estimate of EPS of $3.01. Netflix also guided for second-quarter global streaming paid memberships of 219.64 million, which represents a decrease of 2 million from the first-quarter.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roku is trading lower by 6.41% at $109.29 in Tuesday's after-hours session.