What's Going On With AMC Shares?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher amid overall market strength as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports.

AMC shares experienced marked strength in March and were trading sharply higher throughout the month. Our Benzinga team has covered how AMC has shifted its focus to not only reviving the AMC of old, but also toward transforming its business after retail investors likely saved the company from bankruptcy and, moreover, gave it enough capital to play offense… Read More

Investors continue to assess upcoming corporate earnings in April while a new 2-year high of 2.930% for the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Tuesday has otherwise not impacted the broader market for the session. In general, when interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC is trading higher by 6.06% at $18.56.