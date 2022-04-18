Decred, BitDAO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Decred DCR/USD rose 23.44% to $70.66 over the past 24 hours. Decred's current trading volume totals $82.99 million, a 1611.49% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DCR's estimated market cap is $991,299,899.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 13,944,935.37 Max Supply: Not Available
- Chain XCN/USD is up 6.8% at $0.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $227.06 million, which is 171.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,891,275,278.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 16,723,068,035.62 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00
- Stacks STX/USD rose 3.68% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Stacks's current trading volume totals $148.17 million, a 156.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,302,917,845.00. Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69 Max Supply: Not Available
- Frax Share FXS/USD rose 3.5% to $30.05 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $42.60 million, which is 110.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,724,817,168.00. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 98,956,883.28
- STEPN GMT/USD increased by 3.28% to $2.57. STEPN's current trading volume totals $2.28 billion, a 83.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,535,042,914.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00
- Terra LUNA/USD rose 2.38% to $83.39 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.62 billion, which is 25.95% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 29,620,719,270.00. Circulating Supply: 355,907,274.33 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Flow FLOW/USD declined by 2.54% to $5.67 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 80.81 million, which is 38.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FLOW's estimated market cap is $2,039,645,570.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 360,253,415.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- Huobi BTC HBTC/USD decreased by 2.51% to $39352 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC's current trading volume totals $7.50 million, a 142.26% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HBTC's estimated market cap is $1,568,076,794.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 39,884.08 Max Supply: 39,884.08
- KuCoin Token KCS/USD decreased by 2.47% to $19.83 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token's current trading volume totals $8.68 million, a 20.5% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KCS's estimated market cap is $1,951,476,654.00. Circulating Supply: 98,379,860.95 Max Supply: Not Available
- Arweave AR/USD decreased by 2.43% to $29.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 15.98 million, which is 59.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,459,267,327.00. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
- BitDAO BIT/USD decreased by 2.3% to $1.2 over the past 24 hours. BitDAO's current trading volume totals $38.09 million, a 28.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,100,493,028.00. Circulating Supply: 920,246,918.86 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- BNB BNB/USD declined by 2.18% to $406.45 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.29 billion, which is 14.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 68,267,495,927.00. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90
- DeFiChain DFI/USD decreased by 2.1% to $4.22 over the past 24 hours. DeFiChain's current trading volume totals $14.15 million, a 86.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DFI's estimated market cap is $2,183,407,715.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 517,543,127.12 Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.