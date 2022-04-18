Decred, BitDAO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Decred DCR/USD rose 23.44% to $70.66 over the past 24 hours. Decred's current trading volume totals $82.99 million, a 1611.49% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DCR's estimated market cap is $991,299,899.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 13,944,935.37 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 23.44% to $70.66 over the past 24 hours. Decred's current trading volume totals $82.99 million, a 1611.49% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DCR's estimated market cap is $991,299,899.00 as of today. 13,944,935.37 Not Available Chain XCN/USD is up 6.8% at $0.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $227.06 million, which is 171.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,891,275,278.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 16,723,068,035.62 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00

is up 6.8% at $0.11. The trading volume for this coin is currently $227.06 million, which is 171.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,891,275,278.00 as of today. 16,723,068,035.62 68,895,442,185.00 Stacks STX/USD rose 3.68% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Stacks's current trading volume totals $148.17 million, a 156.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,302,917,845.00. Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 3.68% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Stacks's current trading volume totals $148.17 million, a 156.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,302,917,845.00. 1,052,561,461.69 Not Available Frax Share FXS/USD rose 3.5% to $30.05 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $42.60 million, which is 110.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,724,817,168.00. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 98,956,883.28

rose 3.5% to $30.05 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $42.60 million, which is 110.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,724,817,168.00. 57,730,568.56 98,956,883.28 STEPN GMT/USD increased by 3.28% to $2.57. STEPN's current trading volume totals $2.28 billion, a 83.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,535,042,914.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

increased by 3.28% to $2.57. STEPN's current trading volume totals $2.28 billion, a 83.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,535,042,914.00. 600,000,000.00 6,000,000,000.00 Terra LUNA/USD rose 2.38% to $83.39 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.62 billion, which is 25.95% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 29,620,719,270.00. Circulating Supply: 355,907,274.33 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Flow FLOW/USD declined by 2.54% to $5.67 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 80.81 million, which is 38.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FLOW's estimated market cap is $2,039,645,570.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 360,253,415.00 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 2.54% to $5.67 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 80.81 million, which is 38.68% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FLOW's estimated market cap is $2,039,645,570.00 as of today. 360,253,415.00 Not Available Huobi BTC HBTC/USD decreased by 2.51% to $39352 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC's current trading volume totals $7.50 million, a 142.26% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HBTC's estimated market cap is $1,568,076,794.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 39,884.08 Max Supply: 39,884.08

decreased by 2.51% to $39352 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC's current trading volume totals $7.50 million, a 142.26% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HBTC's estimated market cap is $1,568,076,794.00 as of today. 39,884.08 39,884.08 KuCoin Token KCS/USD decreased by 2.47% to $19.83 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token's current trading volume totals $8.68 million, a 20.5% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KCS's estimated market cap is $1,951,476,654.00. Circulating Supply: 98,379,860.95 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 2.47% to $19.83 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token's current trading volume totals $8.68 million, a 20.5% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KCS's estimated market cap is $1,951,476,654.00. 98,379,860.95 Not Available Arweave AR/USD decreased by 2.43% to $29.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 15.98 million, which is 59.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,459,267,327.00. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

decreased by 2.43% to $29.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 15.98 million, which is 59.3% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,459,267,327.00. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 BitDAO BIT/USD decreased by 2.3% to $1.2 over the past 24 hours. BitDAO's current trading volume totals $38.09 million, a 28.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,100,493,028.00. Circulating Supply: 920,246,918.86 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

decreased by 2.3% to $1.2 over the past 24 hours. BitDAO's current trading volume totals $38.09 million, a 28.44% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,100,493,028.00. 920,246,918.86 10,000,000,000.00 BNB BNB/USD declined by 2.18% to $406.45 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.29 billion, which is 14.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 68,267,495,927.00. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

declined by 2.18% to $406.45 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.29 billion, which is 14.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 68,267,495,927.00. 168,137,035.90 168,137,035.90 DeFiChain DFI/USD decreased by 2.1% to $4.22 over the past 24 hours. DeFiChain's current trading volume totals $14.15 million, a 86.8% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DFI's estimated market cap is $2,183,407,715.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 517,543,127.12 Max Supply: Not Available

