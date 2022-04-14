Twitter Inc TWTR founder Jack Dorsey was among those who reacted to Robinhood Markets Inc’s HOOD listing of Dogecoin DOGE/USD rival Shiba Inu SHIB/USD on its platform.

What Happened: The Block Inc SQ CEO responded to the tweet from Robinhood about the announcement with a question mark.

Shiba Inu saw a price spike this week after Robinhood listed the token. At press time, SHIB traded 1.2% lower at $0.0000265 over 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

Why It Matters: Dorsey, considered to be a Bitcoin BTC/USD maximalist, said in February explained why he prefers Bitcoin over Ethereum ETH/USD — the cryptocurrency on which SHIB exists as a token.

Dorsey said that while Ethereum moves very fast compared with Bitcoin, Bitcoin is “deliberate” about what goes in and what stays out.

“It’s slower, but slower things tend to last and they tend to be a whole lot more predictable in terms of the direction they’re going.”

Price Action: On Wednesday, Twitter shares closed 3.1% higher at $45.85 in the regular session and fell 0.1% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Robinhood shares closed 4% higher at $11.89, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Founder Asks Jack Dorsey To 'Do Something' About Shiba Inu Promoters On Twitter

Photo courtesy: TED Conference on Wikimedia