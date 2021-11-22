Dogecoin Co-Founder Asks Jack Dorsey To 'Do Something' About Shiba Inu Promoters On Twitter

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 22, 2021 11:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Co-Founder Asks Jack Dorsey To 'Do Something' About Shiba Inu Promoters On Twitter

Billy Markus, the co-founder of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), asked Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey to “do something” about the influx of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) promotion tweets on his Twitter feed.

What Happened: Sharing a screen capture of one of his Twitter threads, Markus called on Dorsey to take action against the numerous “Shiba Inu” promoters who had flooded the comments section with numerous links to an alleged Shiba Inu airdrop.

So far, the Dogecoin creator has blocked more than 5,000 accounts on Twitter but still claims that every thread of his is “being targeted” by these accounts.

“The reason I don’t like Shib is because the community goes out of their way to harass me and insult me. That doesn’t make me think well of you or your ‘community’” said Markus on Twitter.

“Please note: this includes the dogecoin community. Every time a dogecoin community member is being a jackass, I like the community a little less. I have no responsibility for the coin anymore. I only care if the community can be a mildly okay one in this ridiculous space,” he added.

Earlier this month, Markus spoke out against the promoters of another Doge-inspired meme cryptocurrency Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI). According to Markus, the idea of advertising something like “it’ll make you rich” is “slimy af.”

“If you like floki, whatever, that's fine. If you were paid by the floki team, you gotta disclose that. If you start telling people it WILL make them money, you're being a slimeball, full stop,” he said.

Price Action: Monday morning at publication, DOGE was trading at $0.223, down 3.28% in the last 24 hours. SHIB was trading at $0.00004453, down 1.60% over the same period. FLOKI was trading at $0.0001776, down 2.51% in the last day.

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Was Jack Dorsey Right? Hamster Coin Is Striking Major Gains Today Even As Ethereum And Dogecoin Slump

Was Jack Dorsey Right? Hamster Coin Is Striking Major Gains Today Even As Ethereum And Dogecoin Slump

Twitter Inc. read more
Shiba Inu Approaches An Important Milestone

Shiba Inu Approaches An Important Milestone

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer memecoin turned utility token — is likely to hit a major milestone that will take it to the big cryptocurrency club. read more
5 Things You Might Not Know About Kabosu, The Good Boy That Inspired Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

5 Things You Might Not Know About Kabosu, The Good Boy That Inspired Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

A meme of a dog inspired the creation of several cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu Coin (CRYPTO: read more
When The Shiba Inu Game Is Up, Other Assets Could Face 'Risk-Off' Sentiment: Report

When The Shiba Inu Game Is Up, Other Assets Could Face 'Risk-Off' Sentiment: Report

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) could face a price reversion worthy of its parabolic rise, according to Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone. read more