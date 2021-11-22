Dogecoin Co-Founder Asks Jack Dorsey To 'Do Something' About Shiba Inu Promoters On Twitter

Billy Markus, the co-founder of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), asked Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey to “do something” about the influx of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) promotion tweets on his Twitter feed.

What Happened: Sharing a screen capture of one of his Twitter threads, Markus called on Dorsey to take action against the numerous “Shiba Inu” promoters who had flooded the comments section with numerous links to an alleged Shiba Inu airdrop.

hey @jack can we do something about this it’s kind of a nightmare pic.twitter.com/GN2NKcWGUt — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 19, 2021

So far, the Dogecoin creator has blocked more than 5,000 accounts on Twitter but still claims that every thread of his is “being targeted” by these accounts.

“The reason I don’t like Shib is because the community goes out of their way to harass me and insult me. That doesn’t make me think well of you or your ‘community’” said Markus on Twitter.

“Please note: this includes the dogecoin community. Every time a dogecoin community member is being a jackass, I like the community a little less. I have no responsibility for the coin anymore. I only care if the community can be a mildly okay one in this ridiculous space,” he added.

Earlier this month, Markus spoke out against the promoters of another Doge-inspired meme cryptocurrency Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI). According to Markus, the idea of advertising something like “it’ll make you rich” is “slimy af.”

“If you like floki, whatever, that's fine. If you were paid by the floki team, you gotta disclose that. If you start telling people it WILL make them money, you're being a slimeball, full stop,” he said.

Price Action: Monday morning at publication, DOGE was trading at $0.223, down 3.28% in the last 24 hours. SHIB was trading at $0.00004453, down 1.60% over the same period. FLOKI was trading at $0.0001776, down 2.51% in the last day.

Photo by Executium on Unsplash