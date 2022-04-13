Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stocks Gained Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bitfarms Ltd BITF, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, all traded higher during Wednesday's session amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Bitcoin is trading 2.8% higher Wednesday afternoon at around $41,200.

Ethereum is trading 1.6% higher Wednesday afternoon at around $3,100.

Litecoin is trading 4.8% higher Wednesday afternoon at around $110.05.

Bitfarms provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions.

Bitfarms is trading higher by 10.0% at $3.39 per share.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

Coinbase is trading higher by 3.3% at $154.79 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 3.5% at $16.01 per share.