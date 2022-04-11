Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks MicroStrategy And Riot Blockchain Fell Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, fell Monday amid a sharp daily and weekly decrease in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.
Bitcoin is trading 13.8% lower over the past week at around $39,900 in Monday's after-hours session.
Ethereum is trading 14.5% lower over the past week at around $3,000 in Monday's after-hours session.
MicroStrategy is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software.
MicroStrategy fell by 3.72% to $436.39 Monday.
Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies.
Riot Blockchain fell by 4.62% at $15.91 Monday.
Coinbase Global fell 4.39% to $153.87.
