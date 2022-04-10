If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. Dogecoin and other cryptocurrency topics are one of the most tweeted about items by Musk, who has over 80 million followers on Twitter Inc TWTR.

Tweets from Musk about Dogecoin can often lead to a spike in the price of the meme cryptocurrency.

Here is a look at just how much you would have made if you invested $100 when Musk first tweeted about Dogecoin.

First Tweet: The first time Dogecoin was mentioned on Twitter by Musk was on April 2, 2019. Musk replied to a tweet saying, “Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency. It’s pretty cool.”

The response from Musk was to a Twitter poll that declared Musk the winner as the CEO of Dogecoin with 49% of the vote.

In the poll, Musk beat out Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum ETH/USD, who got 9% of the vote, Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin LTC/USD, who got 8% of the vote and Marshall Hayner, the founder of Metal, who got 33% of the vote.

Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency. It’s pretty cool. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2019

The other starting point for Dogecoin is the first time Musk tweeted about the cryptocurrency on his own. The first Musk tweet about Dogecoin outside of the response was July 17, 2020, when Musk shared a meme of Dogecoin passing the global financial system saying, “It’s inevitable.”

Dogecoin Return: Here’s a look at how Dogecoin has performed since the two mentioned tweets by Musk.

Dogecoin traded at $0.002552 on April 2, 2019. A $100 investment could have purchased 39,185 Dogecoin. The investment would be worth $6,081.51 today based on a current price of $0.1552 of Dogecoin.

Dogecoin traded at $0.003084 on July 17, 2020. A $100 investment could have purchased 32,425 Dogecoin. The investment would be worth $5,032.36 today.

Dogecoin has traded between $0.0632 and $0.7376 over the last year.

Musk has helped boost the performance of Dogecoin many times before with tweets about the cryptocurrency, an appearance on Saturday Night Live that included mentions of Dogecoin and the acceptance of Dogecoin as a payment option for Tesla merchandise.

While the potential strongest returns of Dogecoin could be in the past, many believe Musk will continue to support the coin and lead to more gains for the world’s favorite meme coin.

Photo: Courtesy of TED Conference on Flickr