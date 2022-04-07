Strike Partners With Shopify For Bitcoin Lightning Payments

On the second day of the 2022 Bitcoin conference in Miami — a four-day event — Jack Mallers, CEO of cryptocurrency payment app Strike took the stage to announce a partnership to integrate with e-commerce giant Shopify Inc SHOP to allow for payments across the Bitcoin BTC/USD Lightning Network.

“We're proud to partner with Shopify to provide merchants with a cheaper and faster way to accept U.S. dollars using Bitcoin technology,” announced Mallers. “The Lightning Network is a global payments network that lowers costs, enhances speed, drives innovation, improves financial inclusion, and brings the power of choice to consumers and merchants."

The integration would enable Shopify merchants to accept payments globally and allow them to "save costs on processing fees, with cash-final settlement," the two companies said in a statement. Shopify merchants run over 1 million businesses, across 175 countries.