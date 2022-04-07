UFC To Pay Fighter Bonuses In This Cryptocurrency

Major mixed martial arts organization Ultimate Fighting League will be paying fan bonuses to its fighters in Bitcoin BTC/USD.

The fan bonus that will be paid to the top-three fighters of the pay-per-view event that UFC will conduct in partnership with Crypto.com CRO/USD will be in Bitcoin, according to an announcement.

A total of three Bitcoin fan bonuses will range from $10,000 to $30,000. Fans will decide which fighters will get it by voting on Crypto.com's website on the day of the event.

"This new Fan Bonus of the Night is an awesome way to get fans more engaged in our events while rewarding the fighters for bad-a** performances," said UFC President Dana White.

The first UFC Bitcoin fan bonus will be paid to fighters during the upcoming “UFC 273: Volkanovski vs the Korean zombie” pay-per-view event on April 9.

The Bitcoin fan bonus will be an addition to the traditional Fight of the Night and Performance bonuses the fighting league usually awards its athletes.

The announcement follows UFC star Francis Ngannou taking half of his salary in Bitcoin, saying in late January that he believes the cryptocurrency to be the future.