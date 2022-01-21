UFC Star Francis Ngannou Takes Half Of Salary In Bitcoin, Says It's 'The Future'

Francis Ngannou is a UFC heavyweight champion and came face-to-face with Ciryl Gane on Jan 20 in a pre-fight press conference. The champion said he won’t take all the purse money in fiat.

What happened: Ngannou tweeted on Jan. 18 that he will receive half of the guaranteed $750,000 purse money in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) via the Cash App. He said in a video, “After doing a lot of research on Bitcoin, I really believe it is the future of money, man. Bitcoin is valuable, secure, and no one can mess with it.”

The fight will take place on Jan 22. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The French martial artist has partnered with Cash App and wants to give away $300,000 in Bitcoin to make it more accessible to his followers.

This is not the first time that Cash App has partnered with professional athletes. According to CoinTelegraph, they have previously joined forces with Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams and Aaron Rogers from Green Bay Packers for salary payments in BTC.