QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Did Gang Violence Force El Salvador President To Call Off Bitcoin Conference Appearance?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 7, 2022 12:26 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Bitcoin bull and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele will not be appearing at Bitcoin 22 conference in Miami
  • El Salvador is grappling with gang violence
  • The Central American nation has imposed a state of emergency after 62 people were murdered

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said he is canceling his participation in the upcoming Bitcoin BTC/USD conference due to “unforeseen circumstances” in his home country.

What Happened: The Salvadoran leader’s announcement was made in a letter shared by The Bitcoin 2022 conference.

Bukele said, “I will have to be on another flank in the battle for freedom, but my heart and the hearts of millions in the country I was blessed to be born in, will be with you during this celebration of humanity.”

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: El Salvador imposed a state of emergency after March 27, when 62 people were murdered — marking the most violent period in the country since the civil war of 1992, according to a report from BBC.

"While we fight criminals in the streets, we must try to figure out what is happening and who is financing this," said Bukele on the spate of violence plaguing the Central American nation, according to the BBC.

Salvadoran authorities reportedly said that MS-13 and Barrio-18 gangs are responsible for the homicides, as per the report.

Bukele shared homicide statistics, supplied by the Salvadoran police, ending April 5 on his Twitter.

El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender last year but the move also saw violent protests.

The four-day Bitcoin 2022 conference is taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida, and is touted as the “biggest bitcoin event in the world.”

Speakers at the event include MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR CEO Michael Saylor, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, and Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR co-founder Peter Thiel.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin traded 5.1% lower at  $43,171.59, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Read Next: $100 Invested In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Disclosed Twitter Stake Would Have Already Fetched You This Much

Photo: Courtesy of Gobierno Danilo Medina on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinEl SalvadorNayib BukeleCryptocurrencyNewsPoliticsMarketsGeneral