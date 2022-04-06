Musk’s Twitter stake became known through a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission early Monday morning.
The revelation that Musk now owns over 9% of Twitter led to a spike in DOGE. The Jack Dorsey-led social media platform is often used by Musk to comment on the meme cryptocurrency.
The Investment: If an investor picked up $100 worth of Dogecoin at the time the SEC filing was made, here’s how much they would have now. At press time DOGE traded 6.25% higher at $0.1627.
|Date Of Purchase/Listing
|Purchase Amount
|Purchase Price
|Coins Obtained
|Current Worth
|Percentage Change
|April 4, 2022
|$100
|$0.1435
|696.86
|$113.40
|13.38%
The investor would have gained nearly 13.4% and would have made $13.40 in the span of just two days.
Musk Made Much More: Musk’s Twitter investment netted him a whopping $780.43 million in just one day.
A recent filing by Musk indicates he intends to take a more active role in Twitter. He was appointed to the company’s board of directors on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.