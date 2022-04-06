Dogecoin DOGE/USD bull Elon Musk recently became a major shareholder in Twitter Inc TWTR .

Musk’s Twitter stake became known through a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission early Monday morning.

The revelation that Musk now owns over 9% of Twitter led to a spike in DOGE. The Jack Dorsey-led social media platform is often used by Musk to comment on the meme cryptocurrency.

The Investment: If an investor picked up $100 worth of Dogecoin at the time the SEC filing was made, here’s how much they would have now. At press time DOGE traded 6.25% higher at $0.1627.

Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Coins Obtained Current Worth Percentage Change April 4, 2022 $100 $0.1435 696.86 $113.40 13.38%

The investor would have gained nearly 13.4% and would have made $13.40 in the span of just two days.

Musk Made Much More: Musk’s Twitter investment netted him a whopping $780.43 million in just one day.

A recent filing by Musk indicates he intends to take a more active role in Twitter. He was appointed to the company’s board of directors on Tuesday.

