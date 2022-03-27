Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Azuki Tops The List, World Of Women Galaxy, MURI Join Top Ten

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A Waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc COIN NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week.

Azuki: $47.6 million, +297.9%

$47.6 million, +297.9% Bored Ape Yacht Club: $46.8 million, -58.5%

$46.8 million, -58.5% Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $40.1 million, -37.9%

$40.1 million, -37.9% MURI: $26.0 million, +94.8%

$26.0 million, +94.8% WOW Galaxy: $23.9 million, N/A

$23.9 million, N/A Crabada: $15.0 million, +32.0%

$15.0 million, +32.0% CryptoPunks: $14.0 million, -37.1%

$14.0 million, -37.1% CloneX: $13.4 million, -7.5%

$13.4 million, -7.5% World of Women : $13.3 million, +110.1%

: $13.3 million, +110.1% Bored Ape Kennel Club: $10.5 million, -48.7%

What Happened: Azuki topped the list for the week after a reappearance in the top ten last week. The popular project has made several appearances in the top ten since its mint earlier this year.

Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club were the second and third place NFT collections, but both saw sales declines. The launch of ApeCoin APE/USD by ApeDAO has put both projects in the spotlight once again.

MURI was a newcomer to the top ten and is a collection of 10,000 NFTs created by haus. The collection minted on March 15.

One of the biggest storylines of the week was the launch of World of Women Galaxy, a second collection from World of Women. The collection ranked fifth in sales volume and is continuing to see strong volume on Sunday.

WOW Galaxy has a floor price of 1.48 Ethereum ETH/USD. The collection will have 22,222 NFTs with 10,000 offered as a free claim for original World of Women NFT holders and 2,222 to Allowlist members available for 0.30 Ethereum each. The remaining 10,000 were minted Saturday via a Dutch auction that began at 3 ETH and lowered its price all the way to 1 ETH before minting out.

Crabada, a play-to-earn game on the Avalanche AVX/USD blockchain, moved up one spot from the prior week’s list to rank sixth. The NFT project has made several appearances in the top ten over the last two months.

CryptoPunks, CloneX and Bored Ape Kennel Club all fell down the top ten list from the prior week.

Outside the top ten, Solana Monkey Business, a popular collection on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain ranked 11th with sales of $9 million and a 171% increase from the previous week. Art Blocks, Adidas Originals and Goopdoods were all triple digit gainers in sales volume on the week.

Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks and Azuki all advanced to the Sweet 16 in Benzinga’s NFT Bracket, a contest that has 64 NFT collections competing for a championship based on fan votes.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr