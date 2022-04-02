Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization of $879 billion, more than double that of second place Ethereum. Despite the high valuation, Bitcoin is still down from all-time highs set in November 2021.

Here’s a look at what a return to all-time highs could mean for hodlers and investors.

What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable cryptocurrency and one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies in the world.

The war in Ukraine has led to more discussions on countries adopting Bitcoin as a currency, and some analysts have raised their price targets and bull cases for the potential of Bitcoin in the future.

Global investment management company VanEck said money has changed due to sanctions on Russia’s central bank, and the result could be traditional reserve currencies taking a backseat to Bitcoin.

Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. If all corporations put 1% to 10% of their cash balance into Bitcoin, the valuation of the coin could rise significantly.

In 2021, Ark Funds highlighted a $500,000 price target for Bitcoin. A bull case for Bitcoin from Ark Funds has the coin hitting $1 million per Bitcoin by 2030.

VanEck analysts Eric Fine and Natalia Gurushina recently put out a note titled “How One Bond Manager Values Gold and Bitcoin.”

In the note, the duo lay out a target price of $1.3 million to $4.8 million for Bitcoin if the cryptocurrency is adopted as a global reserve currency.

Investing $100 in Bitcoin: A $100 investment in Bitcoin today could buy 0.00216 BTC, based on a current price of $46,261.61 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,789.63 in November 2021. The coin failed to reach a price of $69,420, which some suggested could break the internet, combining two of the most popular memeable numbers.

If Bitcoin returns to an all-time high, a $100 investment today would be wroth $148.59. This represents a 49% return.

