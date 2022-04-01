What's Going On With Disney Shares?

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $137.01 Friday morning on average volume, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower may be in sympathy with the broader market, as well as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA, which is down roughly 0.33% to $345.69 during Friday’s trading session.

Despite a lack of company-specific news during Friday’s session, Disney has had plenty of notable headlines for the week- Our Benzinga team reported how the ongoing feud between Walt Disney Co and Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis threatens to envelop Disney World.

Disney has a 52-week high of $191.67 and a 52-week low of $128.38. Disney is down 6.05% over the past month.