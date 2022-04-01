Participate In The Cudo Compute Survey And Win Free Vouchers

Cudo Compute is on a mission to harness spare computing capacity in data centres and other devices to create a decentralised cloud computing solution.

The research and development team has been working on Cudo Compute over the past year and recently launched the alpha version.

In the rapidly changing cloud industry, Cudo Compute is on a mission to create a cloud computing platform that is sustainable and decentralised. Therefore, they would like to hear from you about your computing needs through a short survey.

The survey will help the platform understand the audience preferences in cloud computing. They are keen to know your requirements around CPU, GPU, network, storage, automation tools, in order to tailor the product to meet the market demand and create the future roadmap of Cudo Compute.

Earn rewards to participate

For your valuable input and time, Cudo Compute is rewarding three participants who provide the most comprehensive insights. These three winners will be randomly picked and win:

£1000 Cudo Compute voucher (to be used after the platform’s official launch) plus a £150 Amazon voucher each.

For Cudo Compute, the survey is an opportunity to get to know their audience’s needs and serve the community better.

Please complete the survey now for a chance to win rewards!

Cudo Compute’s alpha version

The alpha version of Cudo Compute is live, and the platform invites users to join the trial period to sell/utilise our computing resources for free.

The key features part of the product’s alpha version include:

Ability to deploy workloads on virtual machines (VMs) using a set of pre-made templates

Manage VMs and fully control the applications and resources required through a simple UI

View performance metrics and carry out standard functionalities such as starting and stopping the application and rebooting VMs, all from the UI.

Learn more at www.cudocompute.com

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

For more:

Website, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, Discord, Medium, Podcast