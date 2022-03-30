STEPN, Synthetix Network Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

STEPN GMT/USD increased by 71.61% to $1.99. STEPN's current trading volume totals $4.74 billion, a 544.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,192,672,105.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

increased by 71.61% to $1.99. STEPN's current trading volume totals $4.74 billion, a 544.68% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,192,672,105.00. 600,000,000.00 6,000,000,000.00 Zilliqa ZIL/USD increased by 55.49% to $0.16. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.22 billion, which is 3112.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ZIL's estimated market cap is $2,217,298,249.00. Circulating Supply: 14,125,560,350.18 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 55.49% to $0.16. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.22 billion, which is 3112.41% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ZIL's estimated market cap is $2,217,298,249.00. 14,125,560,350.18 Not Available VeChain VET/USD is up 14.0% at $0.08. VeChain's current trading volume totals $1.65 billion, a 423.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET's estimated market cap is $5,611,075,573.00. Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 14.0% at $0.08. VeChain's current trading volume totals $1.65 billion, a 423.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET's estimated market cap is $5,611,075,573.00. 66,760,741,299.00 Not Available Frax Share FXS/USD increased by 9.17% to $23.69. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $19.69 million, a 58.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,367,891,371.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 99,197,250.08

increased by 9.17% to $23.69. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $19.69 million, a 58.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,367,891,371.00 as of today. 57,730,568.56 99,197,250.08 Aave AAVE/USD rose 8.3% to $234.59 over the past 24 hours. Aave's current trading volume totals $2.14 billion, a 729.62% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AAVE's estimated market cap is $3,195,777,335.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 13,658,522.44 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

rose 8.3% to $234.59 over the past 24 hours. Aave's current trading volume totals $2.14 billion, a 729.62% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AAVE's estimated market cap is $3,195,777,335.00 as of today. 13,658,522.44 16,000,000.00 Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD rose 7.2% to $6.21 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $202.00 million, a 146.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,338,229,760.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 215,813,322.98 Max Supply: 248,691,562.69

rose 7.2% to $6.21 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $202.00 million, a 146.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,338,229,760.00 as of today. 215,813,322.98 248,691,562.69 Chiliz CHZ/USD increased by 5.13% to $0.32. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.10 billion, which is 620.52% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,704,166,051.00. Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00 Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

LOSERS

Loopring LRC/USD declined by 1.3% to $1.26 over the past 24 hours. Loopring's current trading volume totals $813.21 million, a 186.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LRC's estimated market cap is $1,572,964,991.00. Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94 Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

declined by 1.3% to $1.26 over the past 24 hours. Loopring's current trading volume totals $813.21 million, a 186.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LRC's estimated market cap is $1,572,964,991.00. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 Klaytn KLAY fell 1.29% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn's current trading volume totals $137.12 million, a 192.83% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY's estimated market cap is $3,350,017,104.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,763,652,375.40 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.29% to $1.22 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn's current trading volume totals $137.12 million, a 192.83% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY's estimated market cap is $3,350,017,104.00 as of today. 2,763,652,375.40 Not Available Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC/USD declined by 1.25% to $47251 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $250.36 million, a 30.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $WBTC's estimated market cap is $12,954,501,245.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 274,230.47 Max Supply: 274,230.47

declined by 1.25% to $47251 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $250.36 million, a 30.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $WBTC's estimated market cap is $12,954,501,245.00 as of today. 274,230.47 274,230.47 LEO Token LEO/USD fell 1.24% to $5.92 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 471.70 thousand, which is 68.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO's estimated market cap is $5,534,316,566.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 936,646,564.90 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.24% to $5.92 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 471.70 thousand, which is 68.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO's estimated market cap is $5,534,316,566.00 as of today. 936,646,564.90 Not Available Bitcoin BTC/USD decreased by 1.15% to $47277 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $25.15 billion, which is 7.01% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTC's estimated market cap is $897,276,301,883.00. Circulating Supply: 18,998,106.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

decreased by 1.15% to $47277 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $25.15 billion, which is 7.01% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTC's estimated market cap is $897,276,301,883.00. 18,998,106.00 21,000,000.00 THORChain RUNE/USD decreased by 1.12% to $12.17 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $476.19 million, which is 306.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,641,355,388.00. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

decreased by 1.12% to $12.17 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $476.19 million, which is 306.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,641,355,388.00. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 Stellar XLM/USD fell 1.03% to $0.24 over the past 24 hours. Stellar's current trading volume totals $402.22 million, a 28.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 5,797,453,130.00. Circulating Supply: 24,700,879,401.03 Max Supply: 50,001,787,997.63

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.