EXCLUSIVE: 5 Top Solana Projects To Watch According To 'Solana Legend'

Benzinga’s NFT show “The Roadmap” regularly looks at non-fungible token drops and recent mints that investors and collectors should have on their radar.

The show featured a guest named Solana Legend recently, who shared his five favorite Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) projects to watch. Also known as SOL Legend and just Legend by the community, Solana Legend is a well-known voice in the Solana community and is currently helping on NFTs at FTX.

Solana Monkey Business: Launched in June 2021, Solana Monkey Business (SMB) featured a collection of four different space-themed monkey NFTs on the Solana blockchain.

Solana Legend called Solana Monkey Business “The CryptoPunks of Solana” given their historical significance in the Solana world and said they are “extremely undervalued relative to Ethereum NFTs.”

Solana Monkey Business has a restricted supply with around 5,000 NFTs compared to the 10,000 in many of the largest and most valuable Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) based NFT collections. Steve Aoki and Steve Harvey are among the celebrities who own NFTs from the Solana project.

Solana Legend is the co-founder of MonkeDAO, the first NFT DAO on Solana, which is exclusive to owners of Solana Monkey Business. The DAO offers staking and a future token.

The current floor price on Solana Monkey Business is 140 SOL, or around $14,215.

Chimpion: A collection of 222 non-generative, hand composited Chimpions is the second pick from Solana Legend.

The collection was picked due to its low supply and exclusive community.

My final Chimpion has been revealed… Meet… The Timeworn A perennial watcher, a guardian of the Citadel He doesn't move, but he listens, and his vigil never ends despite the changing tide of market actors around him pic.twitter.com/xKEqq2urhu — S◎L Legend (@SolanaLegend) February 13, 2022

The floor price on Chimpions is 195 SOL, or around $19,800.

Related Link: How To Buy Solana

SolGods: An NFT collection of 6,666 variations featuring high quality fine art PFPs is the third pick from Solana Legend.

“Top project in terms of design, fine art PFP,” Solana Legend said.

He called out the project for having a “good community” and an “unrelenting team that never stops.”

The project is also affordable, with a current floor price of 3.9 SOL, or around $396.

The collection features unique pieces and chose to mint on Solana, because it is “the future of NFTs.” In a Medium article, SolGod said the project started with humble ambitions. The team plans to create three factions within “The Fracture” that will be airdropped to SolGods holders for free.

The team also said it is working on bringing merchandise in the future from a company that worked with Bored Ape Yacht Club. Upcoming plans also include bringing The Fracture to life with gaming developers.

Photo Finish Game: Horse racing simulator Photo Finish Game is another project Solana Legend likes.

“Like the Zed Run of Solana,” he said.

The game is being developed by several former employees at Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) who have experience building a previous horse racing game and built a live simulator that is used by media companies.

The new game will allow players to earn, breed, buy, sell, train and race horses to earn real revenue.

Solana Legend said the game is perfect for Solana as it comes with low transaction fees and fast transactions, even faster than those on Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) used by Zed Run.

Photo Finish Game minted male studs in September for around $70, Solana Legend said. The male studs are now going for over $600 each.

“It’s the start of the bloodline,” Solana Legend said of the male studs. “Race, breed and trade in the game.”

Boryoku Dragonz: A collection of 1,111 Dragon NFTs on Solana, Boryoku Dragonz is one of the most expensive collections. Boryoku Dragonz offers daily token airdrops and a breeding game with token burning mechanics.

The collection will launch 5,0000 Baby Dragonz as part of its future roadmap. The BOKU token is dropped to holders of Dragonz. The token will be used in the future to breed and hatch baby dragons.

“Like the CyberKongz of SOL,” Solana Legend said.

The collection has the highest floor price on Solana, he pointed out. The current floor price is 370 SOL, or around $37,569.

Photo: Courtesy of solana.com