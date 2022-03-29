Here's Why Ford, GM And Lucid Shares Are Rising

Shares of several auto and auto components companies, including Ford Motor Company F, General Motors Company GM and Lucid Group Inc LCID, are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors weigh ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Shares of several companies in the auto and auto components are also trading higher as stocks rebound following a steep selloff to start the year, which was driven by concerns of Fed policy tightening going into 2022. A drop in US Treasury yields and a pullback in oil prices Tuesday have also helped lift market sentiment.

Ford is trading higher by 6.40% at $17.74.

GM is trading higher by 4.60% at $46.26.

Lucid is trading higher by 7.88% at $27.37.