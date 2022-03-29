Bitcoin Bull Cathie Wood Picked Up More Shares In This Crypto Exchange On Monday

Ark Investment Management, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Cathie Wood, on Monday further raised its exposure in the cryptocurrency-linked fintech stock Coinbase Global Inc COIN.

The popular investment firm bought 62,877 shares, estimated to be worth $12.7 million based on Monday’s closing price, of Coinbase.

Coinbase stock closed 7.8% higher at $201.4 a share on Monday and is down 19.7% year-to-date.

Shares of the large cryptocurrency exchange popped on Monday after reports that it is close to buying 2TM, the parent company of Brazil’s largest crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin.

The asset management firm has been piling up shares in Coinbase, which enables the trading of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Ark Invest held 5.87 million shares of Coinbase, worth $1.097 billion, before Monday’s trade.

Coinbase became a public company last year in April via a direct stock listing, closing at $328.28 per share at the end of its first day of trading.

Wood in January said a single Bitcoin could be worth $1.36 million by 2030.

Photo courtesy: Coinbase