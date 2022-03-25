Billionaire Investors Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel Could Leave Meta Board Over Crypto Involvement

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 25, 2022 1:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Billionaire Investors Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel Could Leave Meta Board Over Crypto Involvement

Billionaire investors Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen will reportedly leave the board of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) due to their involvement with Web3 developments.

What Happened: A Friday Business Insider report cited a source familiar with the matter who said: “it would not surprise me even remotely” if Andressen left Meta's board in the next few months. The billionaire investor could leave the social media giant as soon as May, when the next board re-election is held, the report said. 

See Also: HOW TO INVEST IN THE METAVERSE

Similarly, according to a Friday Cointelegraph report, Facebook investor Thiel will step down in May because of his crypto investments in Block.One, the blockchain solutions firm behind EOS blockchain and crypto trading platform BitPanda.

Those investments are apparently perceived as a conflict of interest with these investors' involvement in Meta — a company that is attempting to develop its own vision of the metaverse in direct contraposition to the vision moved forward by Web3 proponents.

Meta recently filed eight trademark applications for its logo on several applications in the digital asset space. Those trademarks cover cryptocurrency tokens, blockchain software, virtual currency exchanges, wallets and exchanges, as well as digital, crypto and virtual currencies — further cementing the idea that Meta plans to compete with crypto firms.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $25,642 In Decentraland

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $25,642 In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $25,642, which is 2.49x the current floor price of 3.3 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($25,642 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $26,037 In Decentraland

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $26,037 In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $26,037, which is 2.53x the current floor price of 3.3 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($26,037 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more
Virtual Land Just Sold For 35,000 MANA In Decentraland

Virtual Land Just Sold For 35,000 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $92,050, which is 8.93x the current floor price of 3.3 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($92,050 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $15,626 In ETH In The SandBox

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $15,626 In ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $15,626, which is 1.97x the current floor price of 2.54 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. read more