Bill Murray Joins The NFT Market: Could It Be A Cinderella Story?

A legendary comedic actor is joining the non-fungible token market with a unique storytelling approach.

What Happened: Bill Murray is partnering with The Chive on “Bill Murray Stories,” a series of biographical NFTs.

The collection will be 1,000 NFTs with each containing a unique image of Murray and text that tells a “brief” unique story from Murray. Some of the stories have been publicly shared by Murray and others are new stories that were verified by the actor.

“The timing has never been right, nor has the storytelling vehicle,” Murray said on why some stories were never previously shared.

Murray told Chive Media Group co-founder John Resig he has no intention of filming a documentary or writing an autobiography.

The Hollywood Reporter got to see some of the stories and shared that there was one about an old Blackberry phone along with Murray’s encounters with fans and celebrities.

Several of the NFTs will also share Murray’s takes on stories that were shared in the 2018 documentary “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man,” which he did not participate in.

Murray is a partner with The Chive on their blockchain company, Project Venkman, a name based on Murray’s character in “Ghostbusters.” Project Venkman has raised $4.6 million in funding and is seeding the NFT project.

Why It’s Important: Several celebrities have invested in NFTs, including Bored Ape Yacht Club. Others have launched their own NFT collections.

The storytelling approach with some being never before released stories could prove to be a unique take on the NFT market by Murray and Chive.

More details of the NFT collection will be released over the “coming weeks.” The Hollywood Reporter shared that the Murray NFT collection will be one of the first to debut on the upcoming Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace.

Photo: Bill Murray, courtesy of Gage Skidmore / Flickr