Bill Murray Joins The NFT Market: Could It Be A Cinderella Story?

byChris Katje
March 25, 2022 10:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bill Murray Joins The NFT Market: Could It Be A Cinderella Story?

A legendary comedic actor is joining the non-fungible token market with a unique storytelling approach.

What Happened: Bill Murray is partnering with The Chive on “Bill Murray Stories,” a series of biographical NFTs.

The collection will be 1,000 NFTs with each containing a unique image of Murray and text that tells a “brief” unique story from Murray. Some of the stories have been publicly shared by Murray and others are new stories that were verified by the actor.

“The timing has never been right, nor has the storytelling vehicle,” Murray said on why some stories were never previously shared.

Murray told Chive Media Group co-founder John Resig he has no intention of filming a documentary or writing an autobiography.

The Hollywood Reporter got to see some of the stories and shared that there was one about an old Blackberry phone along with Murray’s encounters with fans and celebrities.

Several of the NFTs will also share Murray’s takes on stories that were shared in the 2018 documentary “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man,” which he did not participate in.

Murray is a partner with The Chive on their blockchain company, Project Venkman, a name based on Murray’s character in “Ghostbusters.” Project Venkman has raised $4.6 million in funding and is seeding the NFT project.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs

Why It’s Important: Several celebrities have invested in NFTs, including Bored Ape Yacht Club. Others have launched their own NFT collections.

The storytelling approach with some being never before released stories could prove to be a unique take on the NFT market by Murray and Chive.

More details of the NFT collection will be released over the “coming weeks.” The Hollywood Reporter shared that the Murray NFT collection will be one of the first to debut on the upcoming Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace.

Photo: Bill Murray, courtesy of Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Entertainment Markets General

Related Articles

Bored Ape Yacht Club Parent Yuga Labs Teases Otherside Metaverse: Here's The Latest

Bored Ape Yacht Club Parent Yuga Labs Teases Otherside Metaverse: Here's The Latest

Yuga Labs, the company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Bored Ape Kennel Club, releases a teaser trailer Friday that has the NFT world excited for what’s to come. read more
Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Bored Ape, Mutant Ape See Over 200% Weekly Gains On ApeCoin Launch

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Bored Ape, Mutant Ape See Over 200% Weekly Gains On ApeCoin Launch

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
How Much Have Bored Ape Yacht Club Owners Made From ApeCoin?

How Much Have Bored Ape Yacht Club Owners Made From ApeCoin?

ApeDAO launched the ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) Thursday. Here’s a look at how much owners of one of the most famous non-fungible tokens could have made on the token. read more
ApeCoin Skyrockets 141% Following Launch: What You Need To Know

ApeCoin Skyrockets 141% Following Launch: What You Need To Know

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) — the token launched by ApeDAO — saw astonishing volatility and great price gains following its Thursday launch.  read more