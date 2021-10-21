Coinbase Passes 2 Million Registrations For NFT Platform, Company Shares Plans For Launch

A leading cryptocurrency exchange is set to take on the NFT marketplace and has seen huge interest from its large customer base.

What Happened: Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) recently announced its planned launch of a marketplace for non-fungible tokens.

The launch has been met with positive reactions, with over 2 million people signing up on the company’s NFT waitlist.

Coinbase Vice President of Product Sanchan Saxena recently shared some details of Coinbase’s NFT launch and its plans in the space.

Coinbase’s NFT marketplace will be open for all creators

Every NFT will be minted on-chain

NFTs can be taken anywhere an owner wants

You can list NFTs from other marketplaces on the Coinbase NFT Marketplace

NFTs on the Coinbase NFT Marketplace will be able to be sold on other platforms

Users can use their existing wallet to purchase NFTs

Coinbase will also offer users the ability to buy with their existing Coinbase account, including using fiat.

Coinbase will start with offering Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based NFTs

Plans call for the company to offer additional cryptocurrency-based NFTs

Why It’s Important: Coinbase ended the second quarter with 68 million users and 8.8 million monthly transacting users.

OpenSea, the most popular NFT marketplace, has 300,000 users and offers over 34 million NFTs.

Coinbase having 2 million users signed up for its waitlist demonstrates the initial demand and could pose a threat to OpenSea.

Coinbase could also diversify itself from cryptocurrency-related revenue as a marketplace that enjoys commissions from the buying and selling of NFTs.

Coinbase shares are up 23% in the last week, led by news of a NBA partnership, ties to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and the continued valuation increase in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

COIN Price Action: COIN shares were trading down 4.43% at $300.76 midday Thursday.