Dogecoin Rally Fizzles Out: Could Chatter Of Sponsoring A F1 Team Bring The Coin Back In Limelight?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.4% lower at $0.135 over 24 hours leading up to Friday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 0.4% 24-hour against Bitcoin -2.1% 24-hour against Ethereum -2.8% 7-day 17.4% 30-day 4.4% YTD performance -21.2%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved lower even though other major coins traded in the green at press time, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 2.3% to $2 trillion.

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

Cryptocurrencies were buoyant earlier on Thursday after a Russian official said Bitcoin was under consideration as an alternative payment method for the country’s energy exports.

The rally that began after an ATM operator in the United States said it would add DOGE to the list of supported coins appears to be withering away.

On Friday, Mishaboar, a DOGE-oriented Twitter handle, tweeted regarding a DOGE-powered store that was developed using an open source script. Mishaboar commended the developer and said, “He is the stuff [Doge] should be made of.”

Dogecoin Chatter: On Thursday, DOGE co-creator Billy Markus asked his followers if they knew how much it would cost for Dogecoin to sponsor the Haas F1 Team, an American Formula One racing team established by Haas Automation Founder Gene Haas.

Markus reasoned that it would be fun because they are a massive “underdoge” of F1 and they lost a big sponsor recently and they are extremely “memeable.”

anyone know how much would it cost for dogecoin to sponsor @HaasF1Team? why i think it would be fun:

– they’re the massive underdoge of F1

– they lost a big sponsor recently

– they are extremely memeable also, F1 is a hella fun sport and i recommend the Netflix show to all ~ pic.twitter.com/Zv8dItEPiQ — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 24, 2022

