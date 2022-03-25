Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Firmly In The Green: Russia's 'Oil For Bitcoin Plan' Gives Crypto A Boost But Analyst Unsure Of Long-Term Impact

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 24, 2022 9:15 pm
Bitcoin and other major coins were up Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.9% to $2 trillion.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 2.3% 7.4% $43,908.39
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 1.55% 10.4% $3,099.55
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) 4.9% 15.9% $0.135
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Loopring (LRC) +27.6% $1.09
ApeCoin (APE) +18.7% $14.25
Axie Infinity (AXS) +14.3% ​​$58.97

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Equity markets rallied on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ending the day higher by 1.4% and 1.9%, respectively. At press time, stock futures were little changed. 

Cryptocurrencies continue to be aligned with equities and the market was in the green at press time.

The Chair of Russia’s Duma Pavel Zavalny said Thursday that Bitcoin was under consideration as an alternative payment method for Russia’s energy exports, according to a report from CNBC.

“Bitcoin did get a boost after a Russian lawmaker hinted that they could suggest Bitcoin for oil payments,” said OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya.

“Using crypto to skirt sanctions however is not what the cryptoverse needs for long-term growth.  Bitcoin should still remain confined to its recent trading range until institutional traders decide to rotate out of stocks."

On Thursday, Bitcoin rose above the $44,000 mark for the first time in three weeks.

“The trading crowd plays a major role in what happens after [BTC] and other assets finally make it past a key resistance level, so we want euphoria staying low,” according to a tweet from market intelligence platform Santiment.

Cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett said that Bitcoin was at the lower portion of the $44,000-$46,000 resistance area.

“It does not mean the rally is over, but I do expect this region to put up a fight,” he said on Twitter.

Read Next: El Salvador Taps Binance To Help With Bitcoin Adoption: What You Need To Know

