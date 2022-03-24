Why is Dogecoin Spiking So Hard Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) spiked 11.6% to $0.14 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 11.6 24-hour against Bitcoin 9.9% 24-hour against Ethereum 9.1% 7-day 15.8% 30-day 7.55% YTD performance -21.3%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE was one of the top gainers among major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.95% to $1.95 trillion.

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The bellwether meme coin attracted high interest from retail investors. DOGE was seen as the top-trending asset on Stocktwits at press time.

Cryptocurrencies remained firm despite other risk assets like equities remaining downbeat on Wednesday. “The markets are still fragile and can turn quite swiftly,” said cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe on Twitter.

Bitcoin of America, a cryptocurrency ATM operator, added DOGE to the list of its supported coins on Wednesday. This means that DOGE is now available at more than 1800 of its ATMs across 31 states in the United States.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus touched on the soaring DOGE prices early on Thursday.

good job #dogecoin, you went up for some reason to the moon or whatever — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 24, 2022

Markus also posted a meme on the general uptrend in cryptocurrencies. Twitter handle "69dogecoin" responded by saying the price rise was due to it being "International Puppy Day" on March 23.

Today was international puppy day.. — Ɖusk (@69dogecoin) March 24, 2022

Dogecoin Chatter: Dogecoin community celebrated the rise in prices with memes on Reddit.

Memes From r/Dogecoin — A Reddit Discussion Forum

