Why is Dogecoin Spiking So Hard Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 24, 2022 6:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why is Dogecoin Spiking So Hard Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) spiked 11.6% to $0.14 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 11.6
24-hour against Bitcoin 9.9%
24-hour against Ethereum 9.1%
7-day 15.8%
30-day 7.55%

YTD performance

 -21.3%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE was one of the top gainers among major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.95% to $1.95 trillion.

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The bellwether meme coin attracted high interest from retail investors. DOGE was seen as the top-trending asset on Stocktwits at press time.

Cryptocurrencies remained firm despite other risk assets like equities remaining downbeat on Wednesday. “The markets are still fragile and can turn quite swiftly,” said cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe on Twitter.

Bitcoin of America, a cryptocurrency ATM operator, added DOGE to the list of its supported coins on Wednesday. This means that DOGE is now available at more than 1800 of its ATMs across 31 states in the United States.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus touched on the soaring DOGE prices early on Thursday. 

Markus also posted a meme on the general uptrend in cryptocurrencies. Twitter handle "69dogecoin" responded by saying the price rise was due to it being "International Puppy Day" on March 23.

Dogecoin Chatter: Dogecoin community celebrated the rise in prices with memes on Reddit. 

Memes From r/Dogecoin — A Reddit Discussion Forum 

Read Next: Why Are Axie Infinity (AXS) And Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tokens Soaring Today?

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Makes Way To 1,800 Bitcoin Of America ATMs Across The US

Dogecoin Makes Way To 1,800 Bitcoin Of America ATMs Across The US

Cryptocurrency ATM operator Bitcoin of America has added Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to its list of supported cryptocurrencies. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hold Firm Even As Equities Slide: Is It Time To Take Profits?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hold Firm Even As Equities Slide: Is It Time To Take Profits?

Major coins traded higher on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 2% to $2 trillion. read more
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Data: Is Waning Interest Leading To Decline In Number Of Hodlers?

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Data: Is Waning Interest Leading To Decline In Number Of Hodlers?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based token Shiba Inu (SHIB) have their own legions, but recent data indicates that waning interest in the two meme cryptocurrencies is paralleled by a d read more
'No Idea Why Dogecoin Market Is $36B:' BofA Analyst Slams Meme Coin, Says It Has No Use Case

'No Idea Why Dogecoin Market Is $36B:' BofA Analyst Slams Meme Coin, Says It Has No Use Case

BofA Securities head of cryptocurrency and digital assets Alkesh Shah said he has “no idea” why Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has a market value of $36 billion. read more