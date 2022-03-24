Why Are Axie Infinity (AXS) And Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tokens Soaring Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 24, 2022 1:31 am
Axie Infinity (AXS) and Smooth Love Potion (SLP) — tokens attached to the popular non fungible token (NFT) game are soaring.

Axie Infinity Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 15.8%
24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 14.4%
24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 13.8%
7-day 19%
30-day 26.6%

YTD performance

 -35.95%
Smooth Love Potion Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 18.35%
24-hour against Bitcoin (BTC) 16.8%
24-hour against Ethereum (ETH) 16%
7-day 25.25%
30-day 19.2%

YTD performance

 -23.7%

Why Is It Moving? AXS and SLP rose in tandem with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2% to $1.95 trillion at press time.

The 24-hour trading volume of AXS rose 133.4% to $820 million. The increase in trading volume of SLP was even steeper in the same period as it rose 410.1% to $1 billion.

SLP was seen trending on CoinMarketCap at press time. Both AXS and SLP trended on CoinGecko at press time.

Axie Infinity characters, 'Axies', have body parts that correspond to various battle moves. On Wednesday, Axie Infinity tweeted that ears will have their own cards for the first time ever. 

The project advised its followers on Twitter not to make “market decisions” based on these teasers. 

“They are meant to serve as a taste of what’s to come in Origin and allow you all to start theory-crafting,” said Axie Infinity on Twitter.

On the same day, Axie Infinity also released high-resolution copies of artwork through Google drive.

Photo Courtesy: Axie Infinity

