Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hold Firm Even As Equities Slide: Is It Time To Take Profits?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 23, 2022 8:57 pm
Major coins traded higher on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 2% to $2 trillion.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 1.1% 4.2% $42,928.20
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 2.3% 9.7% $3,046.82
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) 5.4% 10.5% $0.13
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Loopring (LRC) +45.2% $1.18
XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) +33.2% $33.69
Humans.ai (HEART) +29.6% ​​$0.055

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies broke away from other risk assets as U.S. equity markets closed in the red on Wednesday amid surging prices of commodities, including oil. At press time, U.S. stock futures traded flat. 

“Bitcoin is stuck above the $40,000 level and that is a good thing for long-term investors. Bitcoin should remain a sideways trade until Wall Street makes up its mind … whether equities can continue to perform well with all the geopolitical uncertainty at hand,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

The apex coin has consolidated between the $38,000 and $45,000 levels for the past two months, during which a large amount of it has changed hands, tweeted Glassnode.

The on-chain analysis firm said short-term holders or new buyers have “accumulated heavily” in this range, while many long-term holders are holding coins at a loss.

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said there were relief rallies everywhere, but advised his Twitter followers to take their profits. 

“The markets are still fragile and can turn quite swiftly,” he said on Twitter.

Ethereum breaking the $3,000 level led to plenty of liquidations on Wednesday. This occurred in the wake of shorts getting piled up a day earlier, tweeted Santiment. 

