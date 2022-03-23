This Crypto Company Has Become An Official Sponsor Of FIFA World Cup 2022

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 22, 2022 11:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Crypto Company Has Become An Official Sponsor Of FIFA World Cup 2022

Singapore-based Crypto.com has signed a deal with soccer's world governing body FIFA to be the exclusive cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor for the Qatar World Cup.

What Happened: The cryptocurrency exchange will see its brand inside and outside stadiums during the soccer tournament, which will take place between Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, FIFA said on Wednesday.

"There is no platform bigger, or with a greater reach and cultural impact, than FIFA’s global platform of football," said Kay Madati, FIFA's chief commercial officer.

Other sponsors for the event include Anheuser Busch Inbev SA-owned (NYSE: BUD) Budweiser and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD).

Why It Matters: The total amount of compensation involved in the deal remained undisclosed at press time, but Crypto.com is known to have spent big on sports-related branding.

The company aired its commercial starring Matt Damon at this year's Super Bowl LVI, which was dubbed "Crypto Bowl" by several publications for the sheer number of advertisements centered on cryptocurrencies.

In November 2021, it acquired the naming rights for the iconic Staples Center for $700 million. As per the terms of the deal, Staples Center was renamed Crypto.com Arena. 

Crypto.com is also an official partner for Formula 1 and Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Price Action: At press time, Crypto.com’s native token Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) was trading at $0.45, up 1.48% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $42,276, gaining 1.86% and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was trading at $2,957, up 1% over the same period.

Photo courtesy: Crypto.com

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Markets General

Related Articles

AMC CEO Adam Aron Highlights Movie Lineup To Keep Summer Revenues Sizzling

AMC CEO Adam Aron Highlights Movie Lineup To Keep Summer Revenues Sizzling

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron on Tuesday highlighted the forthcoming movie releases for March and April, as the movie theater chain continues to see an improvement in foot traffic. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Brush Away US Rate Hike Concerns: Is There Still A Factor Weighing Them Down?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Brush Away US Rate Hike Concerns: Is There Still A Factor Weighing Them Down?

Most major coins were trading in the green on Tuesday evening at press time, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 4.5% to $1.9 trillion. read more
Cathie Wood Cut Stake In This Bitcoin-Linked Fintech On Monday: Here's What She Bought Instead

Cathie Wood Cut Stake In This Bitcoin-Linked Fintech On Monday: Here's What She Bought Instead

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday lowered its exposure in Block Inc (NYSE: SQ), the money manager's first selling of the crypto-linked fintech stock this year. read more
Crypto Founder Hints At $3 Billion Bitcoin Buy In The 'Immediate Term'

Crypto Founder Hints At $3 Billion Bitcoin Buy In The 'Immediate Term'

Do Kwon, co-founder of the Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) blockchain protocol, said he plans to buy $3 billion worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the immediate term. read more