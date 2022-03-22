Cryptocurrency Solana's Price Increased More Than 5% Within 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights
March 22, 2022 2:05 pm
Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) price has increased 5.56% over the past 24 hours to $92.95. Over the past week, SOL has experienced an uptick of over 12.0%, moving from $82.58 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $259.96.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Solana over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

Solana’s trading volume has climbed 23.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.79%. This brings the circulating supply to 320.49 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for SOL is #9 at $29.79 billion.

supply_and_vol

