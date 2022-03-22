Bitcoin Rallies Overnight Despite Warnings From Powell

byBenzinga Contributor
March 22, 2022 12:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Rallies Overnight Despite Warnings From Powell

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTCdropped yesterday, after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell spoke about soaring inflation, before then rallying 6% overnight. Powell said that “inflation is much too high” and that the U.S. central bank is willing to raise rates more aggressively. In addition, Powell said that the federal funds rate could be raised higher than the traditional 25 basis points (bps) raise. The market reacted negatively to this, as we have been anticipating 25 basis point rate hikes this year so that we are not forced into a recession. A more aggressive increase in rates raises the chance of a recession, as it will slow growth more. In my opinion, they will not raise rates by more than 25 bps until September at the earliest, as the Federal Reserve will try their best to avoid a recession.

Since El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender, many countries around the world have shown great interest in following suit. It was reported yesterday that El Salvador have received $1.5 billion of demand for its $1 billion Bitcoin Bond which demonstrates significant institutional appetite for Bitcoin related products.

Malaysia is the next country to show interest in making Bitcoin legal tender, as the Malaysia’s Communication Ministry has reportedly urged the government to embrace cryptocurrencies as an official payment method. The Deputy Minister at Malaysia’s Communication Ministry said “We hope the government can allow this. We are trying to see how we can legalize this so that we can develop youth participation in crypto and assist them.” El Salvador’s move to legalise Bitcoin has attracted the attention of nations around the world, as it seems to have gained a range of benefits. In particular, their tourism sector increased by 30% since Bitcoin’s legalisation. I think it is only a matter of time before other countries like Malaysia follow El Salvador, and this will help Bitcoin meet many institutions’ risk requirements to invest.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Federal Reserve Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Markets Go APE With New Token Launch

Markets Go APE With New Token Launch

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more
The Crypto Market In 2022: Trends And Predictions

The Crypto Market In 2022: Trends And Predictions

The future for crypto is bright, with some already well-established and well-known cryptocurrencies increasing their price by up to 400% by the second half of 2022, at least according to the impressive predictions of some – perhaps overly – optimist analysts.  Analysts' Predictions for Bitcoin and Altcoin Prices read more
Global Markets Eagerly Await Key FOMC Meeting

Global Markets Eagerly Await Key FOMC Meeting

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more
Regulation Progresses Positively In The EU And The Middle East

Regulation Progresses Positively In The EU And The Middle East

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more