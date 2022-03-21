Here's Why Marathon Oil And Occidental Petroleum Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the energy sector, including Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), are trading higher amid a rise in oil prices as EU nations consider joining the US in a Russian oil embargo and after an attack on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend.

Marathon Oil and Occidental Petroleum shares are trading higher by 46.2% and 92.7% respectively on a year-to-date basis amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.

See Also: Why Boeing Shares Are Falling Today

Marathon Oil is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States.

Marathon Oil has a 52-week high of $25.70 and a 52-week low of $9.70.

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America and the Middle East.

Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week high of $62.40 and a 52-week low of $21.62.