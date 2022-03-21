Nuclear Weapons Vs. 'Network Weapons:' Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Latter Makes It Hard To Reduce Conflict

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 21, 2022 6:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nuclear Weapons Vs. 'Network Weapons:' Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Latter Makes It Hard To Reduce Conflict

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin jumped on a Twitter thread discussing nuclear weapons and "network weapons" on Sunday, saying that the asymmetry prevalent in the latter made it hard to reduce conflict “by agreeing on limiting principles.”

What Happened: Buterin’s comments came in response to a Twitter thread from former Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Chief Technology Officer Balaji Srinivasan.

Srinivasan said network technology, much like nuclear, found "dual use" during peacetime and wartime.

Srinivasan, a former general partner at Andreessen Horowitz and founder of 21.co, noted that network weapons, unlike nuclear weapons, have an “intrinsic asymmetry.”

He cited the example of South Korea, where many people use Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google as a search engine, but few Americans use the Korean web portal Naver in comparison.

This, according to Srinivasan, means that Google “can exercise more digital power over Koreans than Naver can over Americans.”

Buterin said that asymmetry makes it “hard to reduce conflict by agreeing on any limiting principles.”

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Buterin urged compassion for Russians and Belarusians resisting the war and President Vladimir Putin’s “Z-ombie Regime.”

Ethereum co-creator Joe Lubin last week said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict had pushed cryptocurrency adoption to a point of “no return.”

Benzinga’s Take: The global asymmetry in network weapons is readily apparent. 

Google accounts for 92% of global web searches, according to Statcounter data. 

Of the nearly 4 billion email users worldwide, more than 1.8 billion use Gmail alone, according to Statista data from 2020. 

American companies dominate the internet, be it email and search or social networking and mobile technology companies. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) or Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are prominent examples. 

Srinivasan's words that “digital power is much cheaper to project abroad than analog hard power" resonate.

Decentralization could thus act as an antidote to network technology’s weaponization in the future, provided it gets an adoption rate similar to today’s highly centralized internet services.

Price Action: At press time, Ethereum spiked 10.1% to $2,843.23 over 24 hours. 

Read Next: Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum Classic Shoot For The Moon: Are People On The Hunt For 'Cheaper Alternatives' To The Big 2 Cryptos?

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Politics Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Ukraine Calls For Peace Talks, Nio Will Not Hike Prices, GM Lifts Stake In Cruise And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Ukraine Calls For Peace Talks, Nio Will Not Hike Prices, GM Lifts Stake In Cruise And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the corporate, economic and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
ApeCoin To Be Accepted Soon For Digital Subscriptions By This Nearly 100-Year-Old News Publisher

ApeCoin To Be Accepted Soon For Digital Subscriptions By This Nearly 100-Year-Old News Publisher

News magazine and website Time Magazine said it will start accepting the newly launched Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based cryptocurrency ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) for digital subscriptions in the coming weeks. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Most Of Last Week's Gains: Analyst Says Apex Coin Falling Below This Level Can 'Cause A Lot Of Pain'

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Most Of Last Week's Gains: Analyst Says Apex Coin Falling Below This Level Can 'Cause A Lot Of Pain'

Bitcoin and other major coins traded in the negative territory on Sunday evening, but retained most of their gains from last week, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2% to $1.9 trillion.​​ read more
ApeCoin Emerges As The Most-Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales

ApeCoin Emerges As The Most-Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales

ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Sunday. read more