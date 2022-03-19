Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Rises More Than 12% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 19, 2022 2:09 pm
Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) price has risen 12.95% to $0.000025. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% gain, moving from $0.000022 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has increased 231.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.88%. The current market cap ranking for SHIB is #15 at $13.76 billion.

