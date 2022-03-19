If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Or Saitama?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 Right Now, would you put it on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Saitama (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) or Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB)?

Dogecoin: 40.8%

Saitama: 23.0%

Shiba Inu: 36.2%

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin was trading 4.7% higher at $0.1242 at the time of publication amid a broader cryptocurrency rally Saturday.

Saitama is trading 2.3% lower at $0.00000001077 over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu has moved sharply higher to $0.00002441, up by 9.50% since over the past day.

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that’s similarly themed to Dogecoin. The token leverages Ethereum’s robust network and plans to become a vibrant DeFi ecosystem…Read More

See Also: Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in March 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.