How Much Have Bored Ape Yacht Club Owners Made From ApeCoin?

ApeDAO launched the ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) Thursday. Here’s a look at how much owners of one of the most famous non-fungible tokens could have made on the token.

What Happened: ApeDAO launched ApeCoin, a new ERC-20 governance and utility token. The token is expected to be used for culture, gaming and commerce to build out Web3 efforts.

The token will have a max supply of 1 billion tokens, with 150 million being claimable by owners of non-fungible tokens from Yuga Labs.

Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs were able to begin claiming ApeCoin on Thursday morning and have 90 days to claim their tokens.

Here’s a look at how much the claim was worth.

ApeCoin For Bored Apes: Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Clubs, Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Bored Ape Kennel Club get to claim ApeCoins, with the allocations broken down as follows.

Bored Ape Yacht Club owner: 10,094 ApeCoins

Mutant Ape Yacht Club owner: 2,042 ApeCoins

Bored Ape Yacht Club and Bored Ape Kennel Club owner: 10,950 ApeCoins

Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Bored Ape Kennel Club owner: 2,898 ApeCoins

Bored Ape, Mutant Ape, Bored Ape Kennel owner: 12,992 ApeCoins

ApeCoin has traded between $6.22 and $17.75 over the last 24 hours and is trading at $14.79 at the time of writing.

Based on the current price of ApeCoin, here is a look at how much the claim is currently worth:

Bored Ape Yacht Club owner: $149,290

Mutant Ape Yacht Club owner: $30,201

Bored Ape Yacht Club and Bored Ape Kennel Club owner: $161,951

Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Bored Ape Kennel Club owner: $42,861

Bored Ape, Mutant Ape, Bored Ape Kennel owner: $192,152

What’s Next: ApeCoin has been a trending topic across social media and saw heavy trading volume on the first day it was available.

The token will have a total supply of one billion coins and has 277.5 million currently in circulation, according to Coinmarketcap.

ApeCoin was listed on several major exchanges Thursday including FTX, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), Binance, Gemini, Voyager Digital (OTC:VYGVF), Kraken and eToro.

The token is accessible through the cryptocurrency exchanges for anyone who was not able to claim ApeCoin as a NFT holder. Trading volume in ApeCoin is $9.4 billion over the last 24 hours.

ApeCoin has a market cap of $4.1 billion based on circulating supply. The coin has a fully diluted market capitalization of $14.9 billion, which would rank close to the fully diluted market cap of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) at $15.2 billion.