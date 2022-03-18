Taiwan's Leading Crypto Operator Weighs Nasdaq IPO

byAnusuya Lahiri
March 18, 2022 6:39 am
Taiwan's Leading Crypto Operator Weighs Nasdaq IPO
  • Taiwan’s largest cryptocurrency exchange operator, MaiCoin Group explored a Nasdaq initial public offering within two years, Bloomberg reports.
  • Taiwan’s lightly regulated crypto market could be a selling point for MaiCoin. 
  • Apart from its mobile app, MaiCoin clients in Taiwan can process trading orders at Seven-Eleven and Hi-Life stores. 
  • MaiCoin completed a Series C funding round that could value it around $400 million. 
  • MaiCoin looks to use the proceeds to finance expansion into Southeast Asia. 
  • MaiCoin saw trading revenue jump over 70% annually through 2025. It saw similar growth for its crypto brokerage business.

