Taiwan's Leading Crypto Operator Weighs Nasdaq IPO
- Taiwan’s largest cryptocurrency exchange operator, MaiCoin Group explored a Nasdaq initial public offering within two years, Bloomberg reports.
- Taiwan’s lightly regulated crypto market could be a selling point for MaiCoin.
- Apart from its mobile app, MaiCoin clients in Taiwan can process trading orders at Seven-Eleven and Hi-Life stores.
- MaiCoin completed a Series C funding round that could value it around $400 million.
- MaiCoin looks to use the proceeds to finance expansion into Southeast Asia.
- MaiCoin saw trading revenue jump over 70% annually through 2025. It saw similar growth for its crypto brokerage business.
