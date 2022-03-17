Here's Why JD.com, Pinduoduo And Bilibili Shares Are Moving

byHenry Khederian
March 17, 2022 11:06 am
Shares of Chinese companies, including JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) and Bilibili Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:BILI), are all trading lower, selling off following marked strength Wednesday amid reports indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.

Shares of several Chinese stocks have seen weakness amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the country which has caused some business operations to cease. Shares of Asia-Pacific stocks have also seen weakness in March as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh on trader and investor sentiment.

JD.com is trading lower by 7.5% at $59.27.

Pinduoduo is trading lower by 10.6% at $38.11.

Bilibili is trading lower by 13.4% at $24.09.

