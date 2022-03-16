Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

byHenry Khederian
March 16, 2022 11:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading higher amid overall market strength ahead of today's Fed decision. Stocks have been volatile in recent weeks as investors continue to monitor the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on commodity prices.

Recent volatility in oil prices has also helped lift EV-related companies, after U.S. President Joe Biden last week announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports.

See Also: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Apply For Authorization Of 3rd Booster Shot, Sanofi-Seagen Strike Cancer Therapy Pact, Iovance Gets Nod For Cancer Study

Ford is trading higher by 2.6% at $16.48.

GM is trading higher by 3.5% at $43.60.

Tesla is trading higher by 4.1% at $834.42.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Ford, Fisker, GM, Tata Motors And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Why Ford, Fisker, GM, Tata Motors And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR), General Motors Company (NYSE: read more
Why Ford Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Why Ford Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company announced the separation of its electric vehicle and internal-combustion engine businesses. The company also reported February 2022 vehicle sales. read more
Why Ford, GM And Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Are Falling Today

Why Ford, GM And Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive and auto components sector, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: read more
Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive & auto component sectors, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: read more