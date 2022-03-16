Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading higher amid overall market strength ahead of today's Fed decision. Stocks have been volatile in recent weeks as investors continue to monitor the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on commodity prices.

Recent volatility in oil prices has also helped lift EV-related companies, after U.S. President Joe Biden last week announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports.

Ford is trading higher by 2.6% at $16.48.

GM is trading higher by 3.5% at $43.60.

Tesla is trading higher by 4.1% at $834.42.