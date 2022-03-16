Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), are trading higher Wednesday amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Several cryptocurrencies are catching bids ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision. Fed officials are expected to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point in what would be the first rate hike since 2018. Bitcoin is generally viewed as an inflation hedge.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The stock was up 9.97% at $171.53 at time of publication.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine the digital assets. The stock was up 5.89% at $23.75 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. At publication time, the stock was up 6.91% at $15.94.

$BTC, $ETH Price Action: Bitcoin was up 4.35% over a 24-hour period, trading at $40,731, while Ethereum was up 5.73% at $2,710 at time of publication.

Photo: QuinceCreative from Pixabay.